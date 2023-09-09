Aaron Lewis wonder goal caps Mansfield win at Accrington

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aaron Lewis wonder goal caps Mansfield win at Accrington

By Press Association
Aaron Lewis completed the scoring for Mansfield (Richard Sellers/PA)
Aaron Lewis completed the scoring for Mansfield (Richard Sellers/PA)

Aaron Lewis scored a spectacular 40-yard volley to maintain Mansfield’s unbeaten start to the League Two campaign with a 3-0 win over Accrington.

Lewis got the ball straight from a Toby Savin clearance on 75 minutes and hit it first time into the far corner of the net to complete the scoring as the Stags moved up to third place in the league.

Mansfield had two shots on target in the first half and took them both.

They opened the scoring after 29 minutes when James Gale’s ball into the box was chested down by Davis Keillor-Dunn and his superb overhead kick found the top of the net.

It was two on 36 minutes when Keillor-Dunn turned provider, his low cross being fired home by George Maris from eight yards.

Stanley’s Jack Nolan had a long-range strike saved by Christy Pym in added time in the first half while, just after the re-start, Savin denied Maris a second.

It was action-packed with Pym pushing out a fierce Josh Andrews strike and Nolan could only put the follow-up over the bar while substitute Hiram Boateng fired narrowly wide for the Stags.

Then came the Lewis wonder goal to seal three points for Mansfield.