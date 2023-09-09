Colchester beat struggling Tranmere

Colchester claimed their first home win of the season after beating struggling Tranmere 2-0 in Sky Bet League Two.

Colchester took an 11th-minute lead through Joe Taylor, who dinked the ball past keeper Luke McGee after Arthur Read had picked out the striker’s run with a superb pass.

Tranmere almost responded immediately when Dan Pike’s effort was parried by goalkeeper Owen Goodman.

McGee then denied Noah Chilvers and Jayden Fevrier while Samson Tovide fired into the side netting for the hosts.

Tranmere were a whisker away from equalising deep into first-half stoppage time when Sam Taylor’s excellent first-time volley flew inches wide.

McGee denied both Fevrier and Tovide again, before substitute Charlie Jolley fired wastefully wide for Tranmere after being picked out by Taylor.

United sealed their win in the 87th minute through Bradley Ihionvien, who converted on the line after fellow substitute John Akinde’s deflected effort had looped into his path.