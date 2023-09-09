Courtney Baker-Richardson bags brace as Crewe fight back to beat Forest Green

Crewe made it back-to-back League Two wins with a convincing 4-1 comeback victory away to Forest Green.

Goals from Chris Long, Elliot Nevitt and an eight-minute brace from Courtney Baker-Richardson saw the Railwaymen clinch all three points in a fine second-half display.

Reece Brown opened the scoring for Forest Green but the visitors turned on the style after the break to record a comfortable win.

Reece Welch was denied at point-black range following a corner but Brown took full advantage as he slammed home the loose ball after 35 minutes.

Rovers failed to deal with a bouncing ball and Long capitalised as he drove into the area and slid under goalkeeper Luke Daniels to level matters.

Baker-Richardson then powered home a Joel Tabiner corner directed towards the near post just after the hour mark as Crewe took the lead.

Baker-Richardson added a third as he hammered home a right-footed effort from the edge of the area after Rovers failed to clear after 69 minutes.

While Long drove to the byline and delivered a low cross for substitute Nevitt to tap home a fourth for the rampant visitors.