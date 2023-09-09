Courtney Baker-Richardson bags brace as Crewe fight back to beat Forest Green By Press Association September 9 2023, 5.21pm Share Courtney Baker-Richardson bags brace as Crewe fight back to beat Forest Green Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6135886/courtney-baker-richardson-bags-brace-as-crewe-fight-back-to-beat-forest-green/ Copy Link Courtney Baker-Richardson scored a brace for Crewe (Simon Galloway/PA) Crewe made it back-to-back League Two wins with a convincing 4-1 comeback victory away to Forest Green. Goals from Chris Long, Elliot Nevitt and an eight-minute brace from Courtney Baker-Richardson saw the Railwaymen clinch all three points in a fine second-half display. Reece Brown opened the scoring for Forest Green but the visitors turned on the style after the break to record a comfortable win. Reece Welch was denied at point-black range following a corner but Brown took full advantage as he slammed home the loose ball after 35 minutes. Rovers failed to deal with a bouncing ball and Long capitalised as he drove into the area and slid under goalkeeper Luke Daniels to level matters. Baker-Richardson then powered home a Joel Tabiner corner directed towards the near post just after the hour mark as Crewe took the lead. Baker-Richardson added a third as he hammered home a right-footed effort from the edge of the area after Rovers failed to clear after 69 minutes. While Long drove to the byline and delivered a low cross for substitute Nevitt to tap home a fourth for the rampant visitors.