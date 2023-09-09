Dorking manager Marc White sent off in goalless draw at Oldham

Dorking manager Marc White was sent off in their goalless draw with Oldham at Boundary Park in the Vanarama National League.

White received his marching orders in the 16th minute after kicking the ball away.

Oldham captain Liam Hogan headed in from a corner but the goal was disallowed for a foul and just before the break Nathan Sheron fired wide after latching onto a rebound from Dan Ward’s fierce drive.

The Latics, winless in five, had another chance as the hour approached when James Norwood’s glancing header went wide and in stoppage time Kurt Willoughby fired over from a corner.