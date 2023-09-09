Chesterfield leave it late to beat 10-man Dagenham By Press Association September 9 2023, 5.29pm Share Chesterfield leave it late to beat 10-man Dagenham Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6135907/chesterfield-leave-it-late-to-beat-10-man-dagenham/ Copy Link Chesterfield played host to Dagenham (Peter Byrne/PA) Chesterfield scored twice in the closing stages to earn a 3-1 comeback victory over 10-man Dagenham. Both sides started well, with a big chance coming for Dagenham’s Ryan Hill, who was denied by Harry Tyrer. Dagenham’s Josh Rees broke the deadlock five minutes before half-time, poking home a cross. The visitors then wilted after Harry Phipps was shown a red card for pulling back Will Grigg in the 69th minute. Ryan Colclough equalised for the home side three minutes after the dismissal before Grigg scored a 90th-minute penalty. Ollie Banks then completed the victory by scoring Chesterfield’s third in stoppage time.