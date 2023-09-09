Joe Garner earns Carlisle late point as Stevenage go top

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Joe Garner earns Carlisle late point as Stevenage go top

By Press Association
Joe Garner’s late header earned Carlisle a point at Stevenage (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Stevenage moved to the top of the League One table despite Joe Garner’s late header earning Carlisle a 2-2 draw at Broadhall Way.

Jamie Reid, who bagged 14 goals last term, had seemingly secured three points for Boro with his double either side of Sean Maguire’s equaliser.

But Paul Simpson’s side headed back to Cumbria with a point thanks to Garner’s stoppage-time leveller.

Jokull Andresson produced a string of fine saves in the visitors’ goal but could not prevent Boro from taking the lead after 15 minutes, Reid firing home after Carl Piergianni had flicked on Dan Butler’s free-kick from the halfway line.

The hosts could have made it two soon afterwards as Jordan Roberts’ volley was kept out by Andresson.

Parity was restored five minutes late when Maguire tucked home Jack Armer’s upfield punt with a deflected shot and in the aftermath Stevenage assistant Paul Raynor was booked for dissent.

Andresson produced another fine stop to keep out Charlie McNeill’s effort on the half-hour mark and was at it again five minutes before the break as he denied Reid a second with his feet.

After the break, Piergianni met Butler’s corner only for his header to cannon off the bar.

The defender then went close again but was thwarted by an inspired Andresson.

Reid doubled his tally as he fired the hosts in front again with 16 minutes to go before being denied a hat-trick by the Icelandic keeper.

Those saves proved vital as Garner secured a share of the spoils with his last-gasp header, but Boro still went top after Leyton Orient scored a late winner at previous leaders Exeter.