Joe Garner earns Carlisle late point as Stevenage go top

Stevenage moved to the top of the League One table despite Joe Garner’s late header earning Carlisle a 2-2 draw at Broadhall Way.

Jamie Reid, who bagged 14 goals last term, had seemingly secured three points for Boro with his double either side of Sean Maguire’s equaliser.

But Paul Simpson’s side headed back to Cumbria with a point thanks to Garner’s stoppage-time leveller.

Jokull Andresson produced a string of fine saves in the visitors’ goal but could not prevent Boro from taking the lead after 15 minutes, Reid firing home after Carl Piergianni had flicked on Dan Butler’s free-kick from the halfway line.

The hosts could have made it two soon afterwards as Jordan Roberts’ volley was kept out by Andresson.

Parity was restored five minutes late when Maguire tucked home Jack Armer’s upfield punt with a deflected shot and in the aftermath Stevenage assistant Paul Raynor was booked for dissent.

Andresson produced another fine stop to keep out Charlie McNeill’s effort on the half-hour mark and was at it again five minutes before the break as he denied Reid a second with his feet.

After the break, Piergianni met Butler’s corner only for his header to cannon off the bar.

The defender then went close again but was thwarted by an inspired Andresson.

Reid doubled his tally as he fired the hosts in front again with 16 minutes to go before being denied a hat-trick by the Icelandic keeper.

Those saves proved vital as Garner secured a share of the spoils with his last-gasp header, but Boro still went top after Leyton Orient scored a late winner at previous leaders Exeter.