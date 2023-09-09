Dave Challinor hopes win at AFC Wimbledon starts Stockport’s season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dave Challinor hopes win at AFC Wimbledon starts Stockport’s season

By Press Association
Stockport manager Dave Challinor (Nick Potts/PA)

Stockport manager Dave Challinor hopes his side’s comeback victory at AFC Wimbledon will help cure any lingering hangover from losing last season’s Sky Bet League Two play-off final.

The Hatters arrived at Plough Lane having won only one of their first six league games of the campaign and were forced to name two goalkeepers on their bench due to a long list of absentees.

Another setback looked to be on the way as they trailed at half-time to Josh Davison’s opener, but goals from Louie Barry and Will Collar in the second half gave them a much-needed boost and ended the Dons’ unbeaten start.

Challinor said: “We needed that as a group to get ourselves kickstarted.

“You keep taking shots below the belt in terms of mistakes, and things like that, and they can affect what happens, but they’ve shown an awful lot of character in the second half from what happened in the first half to go and get a massive three points.

“We have to use that as a bit of a springboard and hopefully we will do.

“You have to go to them lengths to win games of football.

“It was always going to be tough, there were always going to be frustrations and you’ve got a group there that are absolutely empty in terms going to the lengths they went to at the back end to see the game out.”

Wimbledon went ahead after 32 minutes when Davison managed to get free of his marker to turn in James Tilley’s corner.

But Stockport hit back five minutes into the second half when Isaac Olaofe drove into the Dons’ half before setting up Barry, who whipped a good finish into the bottom corner.

The comeback was complete in the 62nd minute when Barry got in behind down the left and his cut-back was thumped in first-time by Collar.

The win was almost snatched away from the Hatters in the ninth minute of stoppage time, however, when Tilley shot a big opportunity into the side netting.

Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson said: “I don’t think we were at our best today.

“My biggest frustration was that we probably weren’t brave enough with the ball today – we were too predictable, didn’t cause them enough problems.

“They’re a tough team to play against but I don’t think Stockport necessarily had to be at their best and they haven’t seen Wimbledon in the best light, so that’s the frustration.

“I thought it was good in the first half.

“They had a lot of the ball, but I don’t think they hurt us because our shape was really good and we had some really good moments where we countered, although we probably didn’t make the most of some of those.”