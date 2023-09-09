Scott Lindsey thrilled with new-look Crawley progress after thrashing Newport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Lindsey thrilled with new-look Crawley progress after thrashing Newport

By Press Association
Crawley boss Scott Lindsey is “really pleased and proud” of how his new young team are performing (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Crawley boss Scott Lindsey was “really pleased and proud” of how his new young team are performing after seeing them dismantle Newport 4-1 at the Broadfield Stadium.

The Red Devils were tipped as favourites to go down after narrowly avoiding relegation last season and Lindsey has completely overhauled his squad, making 16 signings with a heavy emphasis on young players.

They eased to their first league win in four games with a fine second-half performance after Omar Bogle had cancelled out Nick Tsaroulla’s early opener for Newport.

Former Gateshead striker Adam Campbell scored twice after the break and skipper Ben Gladwin hit the fourth to leave Lindsey asserting: “We were very good in front of goal.

“Adam Campbell played in the number 10 role. He will always find space and he will always score. His two finishes were superb.”

Lindsey wants his side to play with a swagger and added: “We want to see dominant football.

“People shouldn’t forget that it’s a new group; all the young lads have been thrown together.

“But we are really pleased and proud of how it is going.”

Newport have now lost three of their four away league games so far this season and manager Graham Coughlan labelled the display as “awful”.

Coughlan refused to use the blistering heat in West Sussex as an excuse and admitted: “We didn’t turn up. Crawley were better than us on the day and we made too many errors.

“Crawley took their moments and we were not ourselves.

“You can’t give teams a leg-up in this league and we did that.”

Former Bristol Rovers and Mansfield boss Coughlan is now looking for a big reaction with two home games coming up.

He added: “In the face of adversity you can learn a lot about your players.

“Now I want to get them on training ground for a reaction and I want something back going into the next game.”