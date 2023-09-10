US Open wrap: Coco Gauff lights up New York with home grand slam win By Press Association September 10 2023, 4.33am Share US Open wrap: Coco Gauff lights up New York with home grand slam win Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6136483/us-open-wrap-coco-gauff-lights-up-new-york-with-home-grand-slam-win/ Copy Link Coco Gauff with the US Open trophy (John Minchillo/AP) Coco Gauff said she was “burning so bright” after coming from a set down to beat Aryna Sabalenka and win the US Open. The 19-year-old became the first American teenager to triumph at Flushing Meadows since Serena Williams in 1999. Here, the PA news agency looks back at day 13 at the US Open: Pic of the day Coco Gauff holds up the US Open trophy (Frank Franklin II/AP) Shot of the day Coco and Aryna are delivering!We may not see a better point all day. pic.twitter.com/7lRB8nWY0x— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2023 Quote of the day Numbers game One leaves with the 🏆 pic.twitter.com/TkF5nBs1Ng— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2023 Sabalenka will be world number one on Monday, while Gauff climbs to a career high third. No doubles delight When the pressure was on in the mixed doubles final, Harri Heliovaara delivered this 🔥@Heineken_US Serve of the Day | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/5YDD05zz1y— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2023 There was disappointment for the US crowd earlier when Jessica Pegula and Austin Krajicek took on Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan and Finland’s Harri Heliovaara in the mixed doubles. The top seeds could not claim the title as Danilina and Heliovaara won in straight sets, 6-3 6-4. Who’s up next? The stage is set 🏆@DjokerNole 🆚 @DaniilMedwed @usopen | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/KcbbaXTv8m— ATP Tour (@atptour) September 9, 2023 Daniil Medvedev stands in the way of Novak Djokovic and his 24th grand slam title.