Nigel Adkins in interim charge of Tranmere after Ian Dawes sacking

Tranmere have sacked manager Ian Dawes after a dismal start to the season.

Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Colchester was Rovers’ sixth in a row in all competitions and left them 22nd in League Two with three points from seven games.

Former manager and current technical director Nigel Adkins takes over on an interim basis.

Chairman Mark Palios said on the club’s official website: “Ian Dawes got the team playing some attractive football but we haven’t been able to convert that into points on the table.

“Injuries have no doubt played a significant part in that, but football is a results game and I felt we needed someone more experienced at the helm to steer us through this period with a depleted squad, as confidence will be key.

“I would like to thank Ian for his time with us, including his three periods as interim manager during which he won a remarkable seven games in a row, and I wish him all the best for the future.”