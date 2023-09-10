A knighthood and four Olympic gold medals – Sir Mo Farah’s career timeline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

A knighthood and four Olympic gold medals – Sir Mo Farah’s career timeline

By Press Association
Sir Mo Farah will go down as an Olympic great (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Sir Mo Farah will go down as an Olympic great (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Sir Mo Farah has announced his retirement after a final race in the Great North Run.

The 40-year-old’s glittering career included four Olympic gold medals.

Here, the PA news agency charts his career timeline.

2006 – Farah claims his first major medal when he wins 5,000m silver at the European Championships in Gothenburg.

2007 – At the World Championships in Osaka, Farah finished sixth in the 5,000m in 13 minutes and 47.54 seconds.

2008 – Farah steps up to the 10,000m but failed to reach the final of the 5,000m at the Beijing Olympics.

Olympics – Beijing Olympic Games 2008 – Day Twelve
Sir Mo Farah suffered disappointment at the Beijing Olympics (PA)

2009 – He wins gold in the 3,000m at the European Indoor Championships in Turin. At the World Championships he faded to finish seventh in the 5,000m but it was still the best by a European finisher.

2010 – Farah wins his first major title in the 10,000m at the European Championships before taking the 5,000m crown. In August, at the Diamond League meeting in Zurich, Farah ran 12 mins and 57.94 secs in the 5,000m to break David Moorcroft’s long-standing British record and become the first ever British athlete to run under 13 minutes.

2011 – He relocates to Portland, Oregon, to work with new coach Alberto Salazar in February before winning gold in the 5,000m at the World Championships in Daegu along with 10,000m silver.

London Olympic Games – Day 15
Farah celebrates his 5,000m win in London (Martin Rickett/PA)

2012 – Farah was part of Super Saturday for Team GB when he won 10,000m gold at London 2012. A week later he made it a double with the 5,000m title. Earlier in the summer he won the 5,000m at the European Championships.

2013 – He was awarded a CBE in the New Year’s honours list and more global titles followed with 10,000m and 5,000m victories in Moscow.

2014 – Farah runs his first London Marathon and finishes eighth but pulls out of the Commonwealth Games after having a tooth removed. He recovers to win 5,000m and 10,000m at the European Championships in Zurich.

Athletics – 2013 IAAF World Athletics Championships – Mo Farah Photocall – Crowne Plaza Hotel
Farah celebrated double World Championship gold in Moscow (Dave Thompson/PA)

2015 – He became the oldest 10,000m world champion when taking the title in Beijing and also defended his 5,000m crown.

2016 – Farah became the first Briton to win three athletic Olympic gold medals when he defended the 10,000m title in Rio. He then completed the double double to retain the 5,000m gold.

2017 – He was awarded a knighthood in the New Year Honours list. After winning the 10,000m at the World Championships in London, Farah retired from the track to focus on the marathon and split from Salazar.

2018 – Farah finishes third in the London Marathon and goes on to win in Chicago and set a new European record of two hours, five minutes and 11 seconds.

2019 – Farah announces he planned to return to the track to defend his 10,000m Olympic title at the Tokyo Games.

2021 – With Tokyo postponed a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Farah tries to hit the qualifying time but, in Birmingham in June, he missed out. A race was arranged for him at the British Championships in Manchester but he was 19 seconds off the qualifying time.

2023 – In his final race, Farah finishes fourth in the Great North Run.