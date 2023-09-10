Stuart Broad believes Andrew Flintoff will have big impact on England squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Stuart Broad believes Andrew Flintoff will have big impact on England squad

By Press Association
Andrew Flintoff has joined the England backroom team this week (John Walton/PA)
Andrew Flintoff has joined the England backroom team this week (John Walton/PA)

Stuart Broad hailed Andrew Flintoff as a “legend of the game” whose temporary presence in England’s backroom ranks will have a motivational impact on the dressing room.

Flintoff is the only England player to do the double of amassing more than 400 runs and 20 wickets in an Ashes series, doing so during the seminal 2005 edition, where the Lancastrian became a national treasure.

Broad, who brought his record-breaking career to a finish after the drawn Ashes this summer, pointed out Flintoff would have been an inspirational figure to many within the contemporary England set-up.

The 45-year-old former England captain surprised many by joining the coaching staff in an unofficial, unpaid capacity for their ongoing four-match ODI series against New Zealand.

Andrew Flintoff is part of England's coaching staff in an unofficial, unpaid capacity (John Walton/PA)
Andrew Flintoff is part of England’s coaching staff in an unofficial, unpaid capacity (John Walton/PA)

“I think ultimately: look at the players in this side and it would have been Freddie that inspired them,” Broad said on Sky Sports.

“He is an icon and a legend of the game and just to spend some time with him and pick his brain, (there is an) aura that he has within the group.”

Flintoff remains a highly popular figure and has received a swell of support as he was pictured during Friday’s series-opening ODI in Cardiff, believed to be his first public appearance since suffering serious injuries after crashing his car during a stunt for the BBC’s Top Gear programme in December.

Broad had a brief conversation with his former England team-mate – the pair played 10 Tests together between 2008 and 2009 – at Sophia Gardens and feels Flintoff will feel the benefit of his short stint which is not expected to last beyond the end of this series.

Flintoff, left, and Stuart Broad played 10 Tests together (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Flintoff, left, and Stuart Broad played 10 Tests together (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Indeed Broad reckons Flintoff, whose international career comprised of 79 Tests, 141 ODIs and seven T20s, is a natural with the fielding drills he conducted in the Welsh capital.

“He’s great, I saw him at Cardiff and had 10 minutes with him, he was in really fine form,” Broad added.

“He has been doing some work with the England Under-19s which he really enjoyed. He’d just arrived in Cardiff to settle in with this group for this series.

“For him – I know it’s a training shirt – but the opportunity to pull on those Three Lions is really special and I actually saw him mitting (catching throws from) Mark Wood.

“I can’t imagine he’s done loads of mitting, he was really good at it – I don’t know why I am surprised but he was good at it. Certainly better than (England assistant coach David) Saker whose job it is to catch it!”