Sir Mo Farah brings ‘amazing journey’ to an end at Great North Run

By Press Association
Sir Mo Farah finished fourth in his final race at the Great North Run (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Sir Mo Farah admits his career has been “an amazing journey” after he completed his final-ever race at the Great North Run.

The 40-year-old announced he would be ending his career at the North East half-marathon earlier this year and finished fourth in the men’s elite race.

He completed the course in  one hour three minutes and 28 seconds, with Ethopia’s Tamirat Tola coming in first, finishing just shy of the hour mark with a time of 59min 58sec.

The race brought down the curtain on a glittering career for Farah, who finishes with four Olympic gold medals and six World Championship titles, but he insists he “just enjoyed” what he did.

“It’s been an amazing journey when I look back, there’s been so many messages from people all over the world saying thank you,” he told PA news agency post-race.

“It’s a joy to see that because I just enjoyed what I did and I committed and continued to push myself to win medals again and again.

“To look back from the other side now and see people saying to you, this is what you’ve given us, this is what you’ve done is incredible to see.”

Farah is a six-time champion of the Great North Run, with his last victory coming in 2019 on the streets of Tyneside.

He was clapped and cheered all down the final stretch of the Coast Road, offering high fives to the crowd, before crossing the finish line for the last time, describing the support as “incredible”.

“When I woke up this morning I knew it was going to be emotional day,” he added.

“But I just tried to hold that back and get on with it, but I knew it was going to be a different day.

“I was trying to enjoy as much as I could, to take it all in, but I took it as just like another race. But honestly, just the support of the people along the course was just wow.

Sir Mo Farah brought an end to a glittering career
Sir Mo Farah brought an end to a glittering career (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“I was trying to hold it back and get on with the race and give it a go.

“(When approaching the finish line) I knew my career was done, but I was trying to soak it in and engaging with the people.

“Honestly the people on the course was incredible, big support, (hearing them) ringing the bell, shouting out your name. I can’t believe the amount of people who turned up.”

Olympic marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir won the women’s elite race with a time of 1:06:45 and Briton Charlotte Purdue finished in third, completing the course in 1:09:36.

Daniel Sidbury won the men’s wheelchair race, with David Weir finishing just behind him in second while Samantha Kinghorn won the women’s competition.