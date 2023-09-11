US Open Wrap: Novak Djokovic makes history with 24th grand slam win

Novak Djokovic made history with a record-equalling 24th grand slam title at the US Open.

The 36-year-old Serbian tied Margaret Court’s tally with a 6-3 7-6 (5) 6-3 victory over Daniil Medvedev.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day 14 at the US Open.

Pic of the day

Novak Djokovic greets daughter Tara in the stands (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Shot of the day

Novak delivers with the backhand! He earns the break back in the third set. pic.twitter.com/Y25LIfohr3 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 10, 2023

Breaking down 24 titles. 😳 pic.twitter.com/gQmoNl5mCw — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 10, 2023

There was guaranteed to be British success in the men’s wheelchair singles with Alfie Hewett facing compatriot, and doubles partner, Gordon Reid.

It was Hewett who triumphed 6-4 6-3 to take his fourth US Open crown and eighth grand slam singles title.