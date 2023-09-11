Hibernian name Nick Montgomery as new head coach

Hibernian have appointed Nick Montgomery as their new head coach.

The former Sheffield United midfielder arrives from Central Coast Mariners, who he led to the A-League title last season.

The Leeds-born former Scotland Under-21 international has signed a three-year contract.

The 41-year-old was on a shortlist of five contenders but he was the only name to emerge publicly during the recruitment process.

Brian McDermott has kept a close watch on the new head coach Nick Potts/PA)

Hibs director of football Brian McDermott said: “I’ve followed Nick’s career for a number of years. As a player, he was a leader and he’s brought that quality into his managerial and coaching career. What he’s done as a coach is really impressive.

“He helped rebuild what is now a successful academy and did a magnificent job of bringing through and developing young players. Alongside this, he has incredibly strong coaching credentials.

“He has a real strong, distinctive style of play, is a front-foot manager, and what he achieved at Central Coast Mariners last season was phenomenal.

“He created a strong relationship and camaraderie between the supporters, players and staff, and he’s an excellent man manager which has seen him get the best out of the players he’s worked with.

Montgomery in action for Sheffield United (PA)

“Everyone has bought into him as a person and as a coach. We look forward to working with him and bringing successful times to this fantastic football club.”

Montgomery will bring assistant manager Sergio Raimundo and goalkeeping coach Miguel de Oliveira Miranda with him to work alongside existing first-team coach David Gray.

Gray led Hibs to a 2-0 win at Aberdeen in his sole cinch Premiership game as caretaker manager after Lee Johnson paid the price for losing the first three league games of the season.

Johnson was appointed Fleetwood manager on Sunday, replacing former Hibs midfielder Scott Brown.