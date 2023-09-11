Former BMX racer ‘excited’ to qualify for World Championships 36 years after retirement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Former BMX racer ‘excited’ to qualify for World Championships 36 years after retirement

By Press Association
Sarah-Jane Nichols has returned to BMX racing (Sarah-Jane Nichols/PA)
Sarah-Jane Nichols has returned to BMX racing (Sarah-Jane Nichols/PA)

A former BMX racing world champion said she is “super excited” to qualify for the world championships 36 years after she first retired from the sport.

Sarah-Jane Nichols, 53, from Bramley, Hampshire, came first at the girls over 16s in the world championships in 1987 aged 17, before immediately retiring from the competitive BMX scene.

Ms Nichols told the PA news agency that she had been “suffering” due to the menopause and Covid-19 pandemic and needed a new outlet.

Sarah-Jane Nichols
Sarah-Jane Nichols (third from the right) has qualified for the UCI BMX Racing World Championships in North Carolina next May (Sarah-Jane Nichols/PA)

She recently attended some BMX events and got on a bike when she visited a BMX club, which resulted in her becoming “hooked” again and deciding to compete.

She raced in the final rounds of the BMX National Series over the weekend, securing enough points to take her through to the UCI BMX Racing World Championships in North Carolina, in the US, next May.

She said she was “super excited” and “already preparing winter training to get ready”.

Ms Nichols, who works as a housekeeper at a private school, had “no plans” to return to BMX racing until several life changes made it more difficult to play ice hockey, the sport she had enjoyed for more than three decades.

She said: “I hit 50. I hit the menopause and Covid hit and ice hockey became really hard for me. I was really struggling.”

Sarah-Jane Nichols
Sarah-Jane Nichols said she was already preparing winter training (Sarah-Jane Nichols/PA)

She attended the Santa Cruz Ride Out, a family-orientated BMX gathering, before she was invited to visit Andover BMX Club to “come and talk to the kids”.

She said: “They were like, ‘why don’t you try out one of the new bikes? Here’s a helmet. Have a go at this bike and see if it feels different’, and that was it really.

“It all just came flooding back to me and I was like, actually, this is good fun. I’m enjoying this. I spent the whole evening there just pedalling around.”

As a child she raced motorbikes until one Christmas, aged 11, she went into the living room with her brother on Christmas morning to find two BMX bikes.

She said: “[My parents] took me to Southampton and in my first race I won, so that was it for me. I was hooked straight away because in the motocross I never won.

Sarah-Jane Nichols
Sarah-Jane Nichols (second from the left) with other female BMX racers (Sarah-Jane Nichols/PA)

She became a world champion, as well as a seven-time national champion and four-time European champion.

Ms Nichols said BMX racing was “a craze” in the 1980s and she retired because “the sport was just starting to slow down”.

She said that after returning to BMX racing she was a “lady on a mission”, adding that her training has been a “learning curve” as the sport has changed a lot over the years.

She said: “I learned the hard way to start with because I did have a couple of crashes without any body armour on. I have a big scar on my shoulder now and a lot of skin off my knees.”

More than three decades after retiring, Ms Nichols said she still gets “a real buzz” from racing.