On this day in 2005: England end 18-year wait to win back Ashes after Oval draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

On this day in 2005: England end 18-year wait to win back Ashes after Oval draw

By Press Association
England won the ashes for the first time since 1987, on this day in 2005 (Chris Young/PA)
England won the ashes for the first time since 1987, on this day in 2005 (Chris Young/PA)

Kevin Pietersen’s brilliant maiden Test hundred helped England win the Ashes for the first time since 1987 after drawing the final Test against Australia at the Oval, on this day in 2005.

Michael Vaughan’s side ended a run of eight successive Ashes series defeats for England and finally got their hands on the urn after a draw in the rain-affected fifth and final Test gave them a 2-1 series victory.

Australia needed victory on the last day to retain their crown while England only needed a draw as a series widely regarded as one of the best ever went down to the wire.

CRICKET England 53
Kevin Pietersen’s century helped England to a draw on day five (Sean Dempsey/PA)

England looked in serious danger at lunch after slumping to 127 for five – a lead of only 133 – and were still in trouble at 199 for seven, but Pietersen’s stunning century kept Australia at bay.

The South Africa-born batter scored 15 fours and seven sixes in his 158 – the first of 23 Test centuries – having the made the most of being dropped on 0, 15 and 60 to launch a blistering counter-attack.

By the time the 25-year-old was finally out, bowled by Glenn McGrath to leave England on 308 for eight, the host nation were already out of sight and Australia faced only four balls in their second innings before a draw was confirmed.

The result allowed England to celebrate in style as Vaughan became the first England captain to lift the famous urn since Mike Gatting.

CRICKET England 89
Michael Vaughan was the first England captain to lift the urn since Mike Gatting (Chris Young/PA)

Pietersen said after the day’s play: “I would be stupid to say I have had a better day.

“That is the best innings I will ever play, with all the circumstances it would be difficult to beat that.

“It is remarkable to be part of this England team, everybody loves being in each other’s company. The whole summer has been fantastic.”