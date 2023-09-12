Football rumours: Jadon Sancho looking to leave Manchester United

What the papers say

After failed talks with manager Erik ten Hag, Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is looking set to leave the club after the pair could not settle their differences, The Star reports. Sancho has played three games for the club this season.

The Daily Mail says the club is looking at signing former Ajax, Aston Villa and Everton winger Anwar El Ghazi . The 28-year-old from the Netherlands is a free agent after leaving PSV Eindhoven.

Former Aston Villa player Anwar El Ghazi (Nick Potts, PA)

Germany have placed former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann and former Manchester United and Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal on their shortlist after Hansi Flick was sacked from the role, according to the Mirror.

Social media round-up

Marco Verratti ✖️ Al Arabi plan 🇶🇦 🛩️ Arrival in Doha scheduled later today before midnight. 🩺 Medical tests to be completed on Tuesday afternoon. 📑 Contract signing right after medical tests. Here we go, confirmed — for €45m fee to Paris Saint-Germain 🦉🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/FKWllpk1lo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 11, 2023

✍️ The Gunners are already thinking ahead to the next transfer window…https://t.co/RcspCId0GX pic.twitter.com/LTQhgrCHYY — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) September 11, 2023

Player to watch

Ousmane Diomande: Arsenal had a rejected bid worth £30million for the 19-year-old Sporting CP defender but will make another attempt next year, the Metro reports.