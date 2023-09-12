Suits you Gary! Lineker praised by fashion critic – Tuesday’s sporting social By Press Association September 12 2023, 6.52pm Share Suits you Gary! Lineker praised by fashion critic – Tuesday’s sporting social Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6144070/suits-you-gary-lineker-praised-by-fashion-critic-tuesdays-sporting-social/ Copy Link Gary Lineker has been praised for his style (James Manning/PA) Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 12. Football Gary Lineker was feeling stylish. You’ve either got or you haven’t got …. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qYgD9qNniY— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 12, 2023 A proud moment for Connor Roberts. Extremely Proud to have earned my 50th international cap last night! 🐉 pic.twitter.com/4buhdjoJpc— Connor Roberts (@ConnorRobs) September 12, 2023 Yaya Toure felt honoured. I am very proud to be an ambassador for AFCON in 2024 held in my beautiful country, Ivory Coast 🇨🇮I was so proud to lift the AFCON trophy in 2015 and now it is a great honour to help welcome those from around Africa and the world to my country. pic.twitter.com/fcaRTJxpqM— Yaya Touré (@YayaToure) September 12, 2023 Tennis Former Wimbledon champion Simona Halep hopes to clear her name following a doping ban. My fight continues. pic.twitter.com/kx5uzrLWCz— Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) September 12, 2023 Stanislas Wawrinka was not happy. Thank you @3gerardpique @ITFTennis 🤬🤦🏻♂️! @DavisCup France vs Switzerland in Manchester lol pic.twitter.com/XqcqSQEURd— Stanislas Wawrinka (@stanwawrinka) September 12, 2023