Suits you Gary! Lineker praised by fashion critic – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 12.

Football

Gary Lineker was feeling stylish.

You’ve either got or you haven’t got …. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qYgD9qNniY — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 12, 2023

A proud moment for Connor Roberts.

Extremely Proud to have earned my 50th international cap last night! 🐉 pic.twitter.com/4buhdjoJpc — Connor Roberts (@ConnorRobs) September 12, 2023

Yaya Toure felt honoured.

I am very proud to be an ambassador for AFCON in 2024 held in my beautiful country, Ivory Coast 🇨🇮 I was so proud to lift the AFCON trophy in 2015 and now it is a great honour to help welcome those from around Africa and the world to my country. pic.twitter.com/fcaRTJxpqM — Yaya Touré (@YayaToure) September 12, 2023

Tennis

Former Wimbledon champion Simona Halep hopes to clear her name following a doping ban.

Stanislas Wawrinka was not happy.