Davide Frattesi’s double earns Italy a crucial win against Ukraine

Davide Frattesi scored twice as Italy claimed a crucial 2-1 win over Ukraine to keep their hopes of reaching next year’s European Championship finals alive.

The defending champions headed into the game trailing their second-placed rivals by five points in Group C following Saturday’s draw with North Macedonia.

But Frattesi’s double in the first 30 minutes gave the Italians valuable breathing space, despite Andriy Yarmolenko reducing the deficit before the break.

Belgium and Austria cemented their status as joint leaders of Group F with convincing wins over Estonia and Sweden respectively.

Romelu Lukaku scored twice in Belgium’s 5-0 stroll over the Estonians, while Marko Arnautovic also hit a double as Austria impressed with a 3-1 win in Solna.

Erling Haaland opened the scoring as Norway beat Georgia 2-1 in Group A in a game that could have seen Scotland seal automatic qualification had it ended in a draw.

Thomas Muller and Leroy Sane were on target as Germany started life without Hansi Flick with a 2-1 friendly win over France in Dortmund.

Germany were playing with Rudi Voller in interim charge after Flick was dismissed in the wake of his side’s 4-1 defeat to France at the weekend.