Gareth Southgate says Harry Maguire criticism ‘beyond anything I’ve ever seen’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Gareth Southgate says Harry Maguire criticism ‘beyond anything I’ve ever seen’

By Press Association
Harry Maguire reacts after scoring an own goal against Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Harry Maguire reacts after scoring an own goal against Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Gareth Southgate says he has never seen a player treated like Harry Maguire as the furious England manager labelled the unrelenting criticism of him “ridiculous” and “a joke”.

Little more than two years on from being named in the European Championship team of the tournament, the 30-year-old is now the butt of jokes to many.

Maguire’s struggle for form and game-time at Manchester United have increased the spotlight on a player that has remained an integral part of Southgate’s England squad.

Gareth Southgate
Gareth Southgate says criticism of Maguire has become ‘a joke’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

The centre-back made his first start of the season in Saturday’s 1-1 Euro 2024 qualifying draw against Ukraine and was mocked mercilessly when brought on at half-time against Scotland three days later.

Maguire went on to score an unfortunate own goal but enjoyed the last laugh at Hampden Park as the Auld Enemy ran out 3-1 victors – something the travelling hordes were quick to celebrate with the under-fire defender.

“From a Scotland fan’s point of view, I get it and I have absolutely no complaints with what they did,” the England boss said.

“It is a consequence of ridiculous treatment of him for a long period of time, frankly.

“I think our fans recognised ‘OK, there might be a bit of heat from our own supporters but we’re not going to have it from others getting into him’.

“But it’s a joke. I’ve never known a player treated the way he is – not by the Scottish fans, by our own commentators, pundits, whatever it is.

“They’ve created something that’s beyond anything I’ve ever seen.

“He’s been an absolute stalwart for us in the second most successful England team for decades. He’s been an absolutely key part of that.

“I’ve talked about the importance of our senior players. He’s been crucial amongst that.

“Every time he goes on the field, the resilience he shows, the balls he shows is absolutely incredible.

“He’s a top player and we’re all with him and our fans were brilliant with him tonight.”

England fans chanted his name throughout the second half, including bellowing out ‘Harry Maguire, he’s winning 3-1’ after Harry Kane added to Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham’s first half goals.

Asked how he is after the so-called friendly, Southgate said of Maguire: “He’s good, he’s great. We’ve had a good win, he’s been a big part of that.

“He’s gone and spoken with the media because that’s the sort of lad he is.

“He’s fronted up as he always does, so again enormous credit to his character.”

Southgate said the own goal was “just unfortunate” on a night when Bellingham shone and England produced an impressive performance.

“Really pleased with the performance,” Southgate said after the 116th meeting of international football’s oldest foes.

“We wanted to give a performance that was controlled with the ball.

“We knew that would be the best way of trying to quieten the crowd, which was a fantastic atmosphere.

“I thought we showed great composure, we had good control of possession deeper and we had a real threat with our runs in behind and our forward running and forward passing.

Jude Bellingham celebrates
Jude Bellingham scored England’s second in an impressive display (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“The team worked incredibly hard without the ball because Scotland’s system can cause you a lot of problems.

“So, I was so happy with all of the starting XI, all of the subs.

“They’ve done a fantastic job and in the end, a really strong performance with an excellent result.”

On Bellingham, the England boss added: “We want all our players to have that freedom and, contrary to what people seem to think most of the time, I think they do have that.

“Tonight, different system they were playing against, different areas where the spaces were open.

“What was key for Jude, the timing of his forward runs. You know, he’s got that ability to slip through challenges and he’s just a brilliant competitor.

“He’s not concerned about the environment.”