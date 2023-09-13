Football rumours: Martin Odegaard tight lipped about Arsenal contract extension

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Martin Odegaard tight lipped about Arsenal contract extension

By Press Association
Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard (John Walton, PA)
Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard (John Walton, PA)

What the papers say

Arsenal’s captain Martin Odegaard has remained tight-lipped around his contract extension, the Evening Standard reports. The 24-year-old Norwegian said he is “very happy” at Arsenal despite the links with a move away next summer.

Chelsea failed to sell their defender Trevoh Chalobah last transfer window but said he does not expect to move into the starting side when he returns from a hamstring injury, according to the Evening Standard.

The Sun says Burnley and Crystal Palace are keeping an eye on 19-year-old Colchester striker Bradley Ihionvien. The League Two player has scored twice in his last three games with Championship club’s Leicester City, Watford and Norwich also interested in the teenager.

Social media round-up

Player to watch

Manchester City v Fulham – Premier League – Etihad Stadium
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland (Martin Rickett, PA)

Erling Haaland: Barcelona are reportedly gearing up to challenge for the Manchester City striker in 2025 when he could become available for a mammoth £150million, 90 Min reports.

Andre Gomes: Turkish team Fenerbahce are interested in the 30-year-old Everton midfielder to target before their transfer window closes, according to Turkish outlet Sozcu.