On this day in 2016: Leicester win first ever Champions League match

Leicester continued their fairytale with a 3-0 victory over Club Brugge in their first ever Champions League match, on this day in 2016.

Claudio Ranieri’s Foxes were still riding high after their stunning Premier League title triumph the previous season when they headed to Belgium.

Marc Albrighton opened the scoring early in the first half, with Riyad Mahrez doubling their advantage from a free-kick before adding a third from the penalty spot in the second half.

WATCH: Marc Albrighton talks after scoring #lcfc's first ever #UCL goal against Club Brugge last night. #CluLei pic.twitter.com/tEz0R0DoXo — Leicester City (@LCFC) September 15, 2016

Leicester would go on to reach the quarter-finals, eventually being knocked out by Atletico Madrid 2-1 on aggregate.

Ranieri was sacked the day after their 2-1 last-16 first-leg defeat in Seville, with Craig Shakespeare overseeing a 2-0 second-leg win before the defeat to Atletico.

The Foxes went on to secure FA Cup glory in 2021 under Brendan Rodgers but were relegated to the Championship last season, seven years after being crowned Premier League champions.