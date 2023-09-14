FAI CEO says Vera Pauw exit due to Republic of Ireland seeking ‘fresh approach’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FAI CEO says Vera Pauw exit due to Republic of Ireland seeking ‘fresh approach’

By Press Association
FAI CEO Jonathan Hill insisted the Ireland team needed a “different and fresh approach” following Vera Pauw’s departure (Isabel Infantes/PA)
FAI CEO Jonathan Hill insisted the Ireland team needed a "different and fresh approach" following Vera Pauw's departure (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Football Association of Ireland CEO Jonathan Hill insists that Vera Pauw’s departure came as a result of the need for a “different and fresh approach”.

Hill’s comments came in response to claims from the outgoing Republic of Ireland manager, who oversaw the team in their recent World Cup campaign in New Zealand and Australia.

After it was announced last month that the Dutchwoman would not be having her contract renewed, Pauw issued a statement claiming that the FAI’s review into their World Cup was “flawed” and the outcome was “pre-determined”, adding that her position had been “undermined”.

At an FAI briefing on Thursday, Hill insisted that “it was clear” Pauw would not “change her fundamental approach”.

Vera Pauw
Vera Pauw oversaw Ireland at the World Cup (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Hill said: “It’s important to stress we are not here to criticise the manager’s approach in any of these areas and Vera was very clear, consistent and open in stating not just to us, but also to her staff and players, that she believed that her approach to core areas was absolutely the right one and indeed one she’d adhered to across her entire career.

“We are not doubting that conviction nor indeed her beliefs, but we do feel it is important to recognise that in professional football, as in wider sport, there are always disagreements and at times subsequent tension around style and preparation.

“The manager had her views and believed in her approach, a number of the players and indeed Marc (Canham) simply had a different position.

“What we are saying in simple terms, is that we genuinely believe in order to propel the next phase of growth for this team and women’s and girls football within Ireland more broadly, we feel we need a different and fresh approach.

“There were indeed differences of opinion, but these are part and parcel of the game, but it was clear from discussions with Vera that she was not going to change her fundamental approach.”

Pauw took charge of the team in 2019 and led them to a first-ever World Cup appearance in the summer, but in the background there were rumours of disquiet in the camp and reports of a strained relationship with captain Katie McCabe.

The 60-year-old also went into the competition with a renewed focus on allegations – which she strongly denies- of bullying and belittling behaviour during her time with the Houston Dash, for which she was sanctioned by the NSWL earlier this year.

Following her departure it was confirmed that Eileen Gleeson would be taking charge as interim head coach of the team ahead of the first Nations League fixtures, starting with a clash against Northern Ireland at the Aviva Stadium this month.

Stephen Kenny
Stephen Kenny’s side suffered back-to-back defeats (Donall Farmer/PA)

Hill also confirmed in the briefing that Republic men’s manager Stephen Kenny will remain in charge of the side for their remaining Euro 2024 qualifying matches and a friendly against New Zealand in November.

Kenny’s side suffered back-to-back defeats by Group B opponents France and the Netherlands in the space of four days, but Hill added a review will be conducted after the All Whites contest.

He said: “Whilst we might not have achieved the results we would have hoped for during this campaign, with qualification for the tournament set as a goal at the outset, I know the manager and players are fully focused on the remaining matches this year – and they will prepare for and deliver those games accordingly.

“Once those matches are played, as with the women’s World Cup campaign, we will then conduct an in-depth review of the campaign in its entirety and after the final friendly match in November against New Zealand.

“The board will then meet to consider this review and next steps.”