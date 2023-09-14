Mystery England footballer selling eight shirts from Italia 90 World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Mystery England footballer selling eight shirts from Italia 90 World Cup

By Press Association
The shirts can be bought by private tender (Mark Laban/Hansons/PA)
The shirts can be bought by private tender (Mark Laban/Hansons/PA)

An unnamed member of England’s Italia 1990 World Cup squad is auctioning seven football shirts he received from opposition players during the tournament.

The shirts were all worn by or match-issued to opposition players during the tournament, including Irish midfielder Andy Townsend, Belgian striker Marc van der Linden and Italy’s Giuseppe Giannini.

The yellow shirt worn by England goalkeeper, Peter Shilton, during England’s semi-final penalty shoot-out defeat to West Germany will also be available, having been signed by the England squad.

The shirts are being offered by Derbyshire-based Hansons Auctioneers, with the international shirts given a guide price of £150,000 to £250,000, while Shilton’s jersey has an estimate of £40,000 to £50,000.

Charles Hanson, owner of Hansons Auctioneers, said: “This is the first time a complete and unique set of football shirts relating to England’s Italia 1990 tournament have been available to buy.

“Peter Shilton’s shirt is equally iconic.

“He gave it away to our vendor in the dressing room after the pain of that penalty shoot-out defeat against West Germany.

“Due to client confidentiality, we cannot reveal which former England star is parting with his collection.

“However, he played a crucial role in Italia 1990 and enjoyed a stellar career in football.”

The Italia 90 tournament is still vividly remembered by many England fans, not least due to the heartbreak of the semi-final defeat to West Germany, who went on to win the tournament.

England finished fourth after losing their third-place play-off 2-1 to Italy.

The collection of international strips represents each of the teams England faced in the tournament.

As well as Townsend, van der Linden, and Giannini, the collection features shirts previously belonging to Dutch winger Johannes van’t Schip, Sader Eid of Egypt, Cameroon’s Emmanuel Kunde and Klaus Augenthaler of West Germany.

The shirts can be bought by private tender (Mark Laban/Hansons/PA)
The shirts can be bought by private tender (Mark Laban/Hansons/PA)

Mr Hanson said: “For any die-hard England fan this is an amazing opportunity to own iconic football memorabilia.

“This unique set of retro shirts sweeps us back to a tournament that will stay forever etched in millions of memories.

“These shirts are the magnificent seven, seven shirts from England’s seven games in a tournament which saw England’s heroes inch unbearably close to the final.

“As well as Gazza, players like Gary Lineker, Chris Waddle, John Barnes, Stuart Pearce and Peter Beardsley delivered a spectacle in Italy on a par with an operatic feast, the agony and the ecstasy.

“If you watched it, you will never forget it.”

Bids for the shirts are invited by private tender, which can be submitted by contacting Hansons.