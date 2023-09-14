Wigan boss Matt Peet hails competitive Super League, saying ‘every game matters’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Wigan boss Matt Peet hails competitive Super League, saying ‘every game matters’

By Press Association
Matt Peet’s Wigan are determined to win the League Leaders’ Shield (Richard Sellers/PA)
Matt Peet’s Wigan are determined to win the League Leaders’ Shield (Richard Sellers/PA)

Wigan head coach Matt Peet has hailed the most competitive era in Betfred Super League history as three clubs head into the final two weeks of the regular season locked together in their quest to claim the League Leaders’ Shield.

Peet’s side top the standings by virtue of a better points difference over Catalans and St Helens respectively, with the top two in the final table guaranteed a single home play-off tie to reach the Grand Final at Old Trafford on October 14.

“It’s brilliant for the sport, and the league table at the moment is what the salary cap was introduced for,” said Peet, whose side face struggling Castleford in their final home game of the season on Friday night.

Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors – Betfred Super League – Headingley Stadium
Wigan’s 50-0 thumping of Leeds took them back to the Super League summit (Will Matthews/PA)

“I remember times when we were looking at the NRL and saying how competitive that was, and I think now we can say we’ve reached the point where a lot of teams can beat each other and every game matters.

“Catalans have now become a major player and are beginning to bring their own players through, and then you look at the likes of Leigh and Hull KR. I think it’s about individual clubs raising their standards.”

Less than half of the League Leaders’ Shield winners have gone on to claim Grand Final glory since the system was introduced in 1998, but Peet, who signed a new four-year contract extension with his club this week, refused to dismiss the importance of topping the table at the end of the regular season.

Hull KR v Catalans Dragons – Betfred Super League – Sewell Group Craven Park
Second-placed Catalans are targeting their second League Leaders’ Shield (Richard Sellers/PA)

“It would be a massive achievement,” added Peet. “I think of those teams who have won it in the past, some like to make a big thing of it and others like to gloss over it and turn straight to the play-offs.

“We’d be really proud to finish in that spot because it suggests a level of consistency, and it’s a great way to acknowledge that you’re heading in the right direction.”

St. Helens v Leigh Leopards – Betfred Super League – Totally Wicked Stadium
St Helens have found their form at the right time (Will Matthews/PA)

With the third-placed team facing an additional play-off tie prior to a prospective trip to their second-placed rivals, both Catalans and Saints also know the importance of claiming wins over Leeds and Warrington respectively this weekend.

Ahead of his side’s Friday night trip to play-off hopefuls Wire, Saints boss Paul Wellens echoed Peet’s opinion, insisting: “For it to go down to the wire with three teams so close together is fantastic for the sport.

“We’re really proud to be in this position because we were in a very different position not so long ago. It gives us a chance that not so long ago we probably didn’t think we would have.”

Also on Friday night, Wakefield’s relegation to the Championship will be confirmed if they fail to win at fourth-placed Leigh, or if Castleford get an unlikely result at Wigan.