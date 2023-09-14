Celtic’s Liel Abada sidelined for months with injury picked up on Israel duty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Celtic’s Liel Abada sidelined for months with injury picked up on Israel duty

By Press Association
Liel Abada injury blow for Celtic (Steve Welsh/PA)
Liel Abada injury blow for Celtic (Steve Welsh/PA)

Celtic were dealt a Champions League blow with the news that Liel Abada will be out for three to four months with a thigh problem.

The 21-year-old winger picked up the injury on duty with Israel and is set to miss the Hoops’ six group games, which start with a trip to Rotterdam next week to play Feyenoord.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers said: “He has gone to London today for a scan but we think it is going to be around three to four months.

“It looks like he has done his thigh muscle. He picked it up at the end of training in a shooting exercise.

“It is a real shame for him because he has done well over pre-season and he has started in a lot of games since I have been here, so we are really disappointed but it is a squad game for us and we have other players to come in.

“He signed a new deal and he seemed happy and I was looking forward to continuing his development because he has lots of areas that he can improve on.

“It is a shame but he will work hard and get back and we will use him for the second part of the season.”

Rodgers did have some good news on the injury front ahead of the visit of Dundee in the cinch Premiership, saying: “Reo Hatate will be back, which is great news for us, he has trained.”

Cameron Carter-Vickers has been sidelined
Cameron Carter-Vickers has been sidelined (Steve Welsh/PA)

The Japan midfielder has been out for a month with a calf injury while Cameron Carter-Vickers, Maik Nawrocki (both hamstring), Stephen Welsh, Yuki Kobayashi (both ankle), Mikey Johnston (back), Marco Tilio and Oh Hyeon-gyu (calf) are working their way back to fitness.

Rodgers said: “With some of these other guys it is about when to put them in because some of them haven’t played for a period of time, it is about finding the right game, the right moments and right amount of game time so they aren’t overloaded.

“Marco Tilio has been back training but has missed all pre-season so we are just waiting for the right moments in games for him.

“Cameron Carter-Vickers is doing very well, hopefully on schedule to be back at the beginning of October.

“Maik Nawrocki is obviously a little bit longer. Yuki Kobayashi is back training as well so we are starting to get players back, which is good.”