On this day in 2003: Alec Stewart announces retirement from cricket

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

On this day in 2003: Alec Stewart announces retirement from cricket

By Press Association
Alec Stewart announced his retirement from first-class cricket on this day in 2003 (Martin Rickett/PA)
Alec Stewart announced his retirement from first-class cricket on this day in 2003 (Martin Rickett/PA)

England Test batter and wicketkeeper Alec Stewart announced his retirement from cricket on this day in 2003.

The Surrey player brought his career to a close at his home ground, the Oval, as England secured victory in the fifth and final Test against South Africa to draw the series 2-2.

Stewart made 133 Test appearances for England during his career and, having made his county debut in 1981, finished with figures of 26,165 first-class runs at an average of 40.06 over 447 matches.

England v South Africa
Stewart finished his career for England at the Oval (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Playing for Surrey throughout my career has been a fantastic privilege,” he said.

“I have been lucky enough to play with some great players and particularly to be a part of the huge success the club has achieved over the last eight years.

“I look forward to contributing to Surrey’s continued success both on and off the pitch in years to come.

“Surrey has been my life and will continue to be so. But there are other areas in the sporting environment where I will venture in the very near future.”

Alec Stewart
Stewart has since been appointed Director of Cricket for Surrey (Mike Egerton/PA)

Stewart was appointed Surry’s Director of Cricket in 2014, after having previously held the title of executive director at the Oval since 2011.

Under his tenure, Surrey have won two LV= Insurance County Championship titles and they are currently top of Division One this season with two matches to go.