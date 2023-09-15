Callum Wilson extends Newcastle deal

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson has agreed a one-year contract extension with the Premier League club.

The 31-year-old, who has been the Magpies’ top scorer for the past three seasons, is now committed to the Magpies until 2025.

The England international has scored 40 goals in 79 league games since arriving from Bournemouth in 2020.

🤝 We are delighted to announce that Callum Wilson has has signed a one-year contract extension, keeping him at the club until 2025. Well deserved, @CallumWilson! 🫡 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) September 15, 2023

That places him fifth on the club’s record Premier League goalscorers chart and with just eight more he would move up into second, behind only Alan Shearer.

Wilson told the club’s website: “I’m delighted to extend my time here.

“It’s a fantastic football club, I’ve been welcomed ever since I came through the door and now the club’s going in a fantastic direction and on a journey so it’s nice to commit my future to being a part of that.

“We’ve got some great things to look forward to and I think being around here, the city, fanbase, is what players dream of so I can’t wait to be around for the next few years.

“When I first joined the club, I had ambitions to come back to the Premier League having been relegated with Bournemouth and over the first few interviews I mentioned Europe and I mentioned getting to 100 Premier League goals.

“They were ambitions of mine and they still are. I’m close to get into the ‘100 club’ and also becoming the second all-time Premier League scorer for Newcastle would be an amazing achievement, having looked up to Shearer for many years.

Manager Eddie Howe is pleased with Wilson’s renewal (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“There’s so many fantastic names that have been before me at Newcastle – goalscorers who have worn the number nine – and it’d be nice to join them in the record books during my time here.”

Wilson’s contributions helped Newcastle finish fourth in the Premier League and reach the Carabao Cup final last season.

Manager Eddie Howe, who previously worked with Wilson at Bournemouth, said: “We’re very pleased because Callum has been an integral part of our success.

“He’s an outstanding person, an outstanding footballer and I’m delighted he’s going to be with us for longer.

“He’s an incredibly motivated person and I’ve never seen Callum not motivated to score goals. I think that’s a great thing for a striker.”