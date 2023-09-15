I don’t need assurances – Michael Beale shrugs off questions over his future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I don’t need assurances – Michael Beale shrugs off questions over his future

By Press Association
Rangers manager Michael Beale has shrugged off pressure on his job (Andrew Milligan)

Under-fire Rangers boss Michael Beale insists he does not need assurances from the Ibrox board about his future.

Beale was heavily criticised following the 1-0 defeat at home to Old Firm rivals Celtic at Ibrox before the international break.

The damaging loss came days after a 5-1 Champions League play-off defeat to PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands to exit 7-3 on aggregate and the Light Blues already sit four points behind Celtic in the cinch Premiership.

Ahead of the trip to St Johnstone on Saturday, Beale was asked if he had been given assurances by the board.

“I don’t need assurances,” said the former Rangers coach, who revealed Todd Cantwell and Kieran Dowell will miss three to four games with respective knee problems.

“I am part of a plan in terms of where we are going as a club.

“It is something I am fully aware of and involved in and ultimately a football manager needs to win games of football and the last two we didn’t win so we need to get back to winning.

“We have seven games in 22 days so we have the opportunity to do that

“I speak to James Bisgrove (chief executive) every day, I speak to John Bennett (chairman) and other members of the board at least two or three times a week as normal and nothing has changed in that respect. So I am really comfortable.

“My relationship with James Bisgrove and John Bennett is extremely close.

“I know where we are at, I know the plan coming into the season and I know where we are going as a club.

“We are very aligned so I have no concerns about that. I can’t affect the background noise, I have to get on with my job.

“We have discussed the period up until the international break and it is a chance to reflect. I am disappointed with the results like everybody else.”

That Celtic were under-strength and had no fans inside the stadium added to the sense of frustration of Gers supporters who sent out volleys of abuse at their own players at the final whistle.

Beale said: “They were sharing their frustrations, it was heard loud and clear.

“The fans are frustrated and disappointed but if they think the players aren’t then that would be foolish because the players live and breath it every day.

“There have been some really honest words said in-house that remain between us but the talking needs to be done on the pitch.”

The former QPR boss remains “hugely confident” that he is the man to turn fortunes around.

He said: “We came into this season, our domestic win percentage was really high.

“We played nine games in the first month of the season and some of the new players arrived just before the season started and we had nine new players.

“I think we have brought really good players in. The time to judge them is not now. Naturally we would like the new boys to come in and hit the ground running, the reality is the team has taken a bit longer than I thought to settle.

“I will own the last game, the players will have to own it as well and now we have to show our worth in the coming months.

Cantwell was injured in the final stages of the 1-0 defeat by Celtic at Ibrox before the international break and fellow midfielder Dowell last played in the game against PSV Eindhoven at Ibrox on August 22.

Beale said: “Todd Cantwell will unfortunately miss the next three or four games as a result of the challenge at the end of the game. Kieran Dowell is the same but other than that everyone else is fit and raring to go.

“Todd has a problem with his knee, he played on. We had to send him for a scan, we thought it might be worse than what it was. Kieran has had a strange reaction with his knee. He is out jogging but we have to see how that goes.”