Brendan Rodgers calls on Celtic’s attack to ‘find the solutions’ against Dundee

By Press Association
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers looking forward to Dundee challenge (Steve Welsh/PA)
Brendan Rodgers knows it will be up to Celtic to find solutions if Dundee turn up at Parkhead on Saturday in a dour and defensive mood.

The Hoops go into the cinch Premiership game buoyed by the 1-0 win over Rangers at Ibrox thanks to a Kyogo Furuhashi goal before the international break, but in the previous home game, they could not break down a rigid St Johnstone rearguard with the game ending goalless.

The likelihood is that newly-promoted Dundee, managed by Tony Docherty, will also look to keep things tight in the east end of Glasgow and will be confident after losing just one of their first four league games.

However, that will come as no surprise to Rodgers, who revealed on Thursday that he has lost the services of winger Liel Abada for three to four months with a thigh injury picked up in training with Israel.

The Hoops boss said: “It’s up to us to find the solutions. In the St Johnstone game we could have scored four or five goals but didn’t, their keeper had a great day and we just didn’t put away our chances. I expect Tony’s team to be well organised.

“I’ve seen the games and they’ve been unfortunate as well in some of those not to have got better results.

“It’ll be a tough game for us. And that’s what you expect. You have to focus really on yourselves, do your work and work well, and hopefully we can get the three points.”

Rodgers' side were held to a goalless draw by St Johnstone in their last match at Celtic Park
Rodgers believes the well-deserved win at Ibrox in front of a home fans-only crowd – Celtic rejected 700 tickets on security grounds – will have done his players the world of good.

“In the game against Rangers, the guys were so brave,” the Northern Irishman said.

“Ibrox is a tough place for any player to go and play, but as a Celtic player, the hostility, everything that surrounds the game… but I thought game plan was great on the day in terms of keeping the crowd quiet, especially early on.

Kyogo Furuhashi was the match-winner in the Old Firm derby before the international break
“So we played football in the first half that allowed us to dominate the ball and have good chances in the game.

“And in the second half, like in any game against any team, especially away from home, you have to show resilience and the players were absolutely superb in that aspect.

“So overall, a real galvanising performance and result for us and, of course, that makes the supporters happy, which is what it’s about.”