Ange Postecoglou confident new Hibs boss Nick Montgomery will thrive in Scotland

By Press Association
Nick Montgomery is Hibernian head coach (Hibernian FC/handout)
Ange Postecoglou has backed Nick Montgomery to be a hit at Easter Road as he praised Hibernian for looking to Australia for their new head coach.

Montgomery followed in Postecoglou’s footsteps by winning the A-League title as manager last season when he led Central Coast Mariners to an emphatic Grand Final success against Melbourne City.

The former Sheffield United player has now taken a similar route to ex-Celtic manager Postecoglou in moving to the cinch Premiership and will take charge of his first game when Hibs visit Kilmarnock on Saturday.

The Tottenham manager, who has won the Barclays manager of the month award for the Premier League at the first time of asking, said: “Nick has done brilliantly in Australia. He did a fantastic job at a club that it is fair to say in Australia is not considered one of the big ones and won the whole thing last year.

“He has done it in a great way where he has developed young players and great he gets the opportunity.

“I am glad people are looking beyond the obvious in terms of candidates whether they are at their doorstep or on the other side of the world.

“I have no doubt he will do well.

“I think Hibs is a great club. I remember from being up there it is a big club. When you play against them, you feel like it is a big club and there is an opportunity there to get them into a decent position in the Premiership and European football.

“I am sure Nick will do that, so pleased for him.”