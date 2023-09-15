Tom Lawrence insists Rangers determined to get back on track after Celtic defeat

Tom Lawrence admits Rangers players were wounded by their defeat to Celtic but are determined to get back on track immediately.

The Light Blues received stinging criticism from their own supporters at the end of the 1-0 home defeat to their Old Firm rivals just before the international break, which left them four points behind Brendan Rodgers’ side with boss Michael Beale under pressure.

Ahead of the trip to St Johnstone on Saturday, attacker Lawrence, recently back after a year’s absence due to a knee injury, said: “Everyone was disappointed.

“The whole changing room was really down after the game, there were a few honest conversations.

“We know what it means to the fans. It is always difficult. We know how big those games are.

“It hurts us, it hurts the fans, it hurts everyone to do with the club.

“We know if we don’t get a result in that game it is going to hurt everybody.

“We have to have honest conversations with ourselves in the changing room and that is what we have done. It is the whole group, as a collective.

“I am not going to go into the individuals. But, like I say, it has been spoken about and all we can do is look forward to the next game and deliver in that game.”