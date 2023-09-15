Klopp likes new Liverpool hoodie and lizards visit F1 – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 15.

Football

Jurgen Klopp liked his new club merchandise.

Jürgen approves 😂✅ pic.twitter.com/zgdlprbPJ6 — Liverpool FC Retail (@LFCRetail) September 15, 2023

Clubs remembered Graham Taylor on what would have been his 79th birthday.

Remembering our former manager Graham Taylor, on what would have been his 79th birthday. 💜 pic.twitter.com/YGGPNywKz8 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) September 15, 2023

Remembering our greatest ever manager on what would have been his 79th birthday. 💛 pic.twitter.com/sXOUUcEZU1 — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) September 15, 2023

❤️ One of our greatest ever managers was born on this day in 1944… 🙌 One Graham Taylor.#WeAreImps | #ImpsAsOne pic.twitter.com/QewUHAcXmV — Lincoln City FC 🇺🇦 (@LincolnCity_FC) September 15, 2023

James Maddison was grateful.

Premier league player of the month🤩Impossible to win without the support and love from the club, the staff, my teammates & you fans. Striving for more🫡🤍 @SpursOfficial pic.twitter.com/rEHGlxn25A — James Maddison (@Madders10) September 15, 2023

Cricket

The Barmy Army were pleased to see Freddie back.

Freddie Flintoff back smiling, you love to see it ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lTegSDNP0F — England's Barmy Army 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) September 15, 2023

Golf

Nicolai Hojgaard went close to winning a new car at Wentworth.

.@RyderCupEurope rookie Nicolai Højgaard comes close to a new BMW i5 M60 xDRIVE 😍#BMWPGA | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/2BHRsK94sm — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) September 15, 2023

F1

The Singapore Grand Prix had unexpected visitors.

Lizard alert! 🦎 First practice saw some unexpected visitors to the track 😄#F1 #SingaporeGP pic.twitter.com/CDCSUbVzAw — Formula 1 (@F1) September 15, 2023