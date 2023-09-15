Dawid Malan’s happy to be left holding the baby after shining in England victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dawid Malan’s happy to be left holding the baby after shining in England victory

By Press Association
England’s Dawid Malan celebrates reaching his century (PA)
England’s Dawid Malan celebrates reaching his century (PA)

Dawid Malan is heading back to babysitting duty a satisfied man after silencing his World Cup sceptics.

Malan hit a wonderful 127 as England sealed a 3-1 one-day international series win over New Zealand at Lord’s, just six days after the birth of his second child, also named Dawid.

The 36-year-old took Sunday’s game in Southampton off to spend time with his newly expanded family but, aware that there were no guarantees over his provisional place at next month’s tournament, declined the offer of extended paternity leave.

Instead, he returned to make 96 at the Kia Oval on Tuesday and followed up at the home of cricket with his fifth one-day century in just 21 appearances – a joint national record with Kevin Pietersen and Jonathan Trott.

Those two knocks, as well as a half-century in the series opener, saw him named player of the series and turned speculation over his role in the squad into talk of him breaking into the first-choice XI.

For Malan, that is mission accomplished as he heads back home to reunite with his new arrival.

“They (England) were really good, they always gave me the option to stay at home if I wanted to but, speaking to my wife, we felt it was the right thing to come back and try to push for this,” he said after leading his side to a 100-run win.

“It was ‘score some runs, secure the spot for that World Cup’. Thankfully it’s come off and I think I’m on babysitting duties in the morning when I turn up!”

Malan was clearly happy to remove the notional question marks next to his name, but made it clear that any doubters were coming from outside the camp.

For a player who now boasts an average of an average of 61.52 and a strike-rate of 96.52 in the 50-over format, the 36-year-old could be forgiven for taking on his detractors.

“I need to be careful, I’m probably going to give another good headline here,” he joked.

“It is satisfying, from my point of view, to be able to silence some people who’ve always got some negative things to say – but that’s part of the game. My job is to score runs and, as long as I can keep doing that, hopefully I can keep the support inside the changing room.

“I’ve always felt backed by the guys who matter inside there. There was a little bit of noise around leading up but that’s that’s part of being a professional cricketer. Until you’re on the plane you never really know if you’re on it or not.

England v New Zealand – Fourth Metro Bank ODI – Lord’s
England will monitor the fitness of Jason Roy (PA)

“I guess when you try and break into a team as good as this white-ball team has been – with (Joe) Root, (Ben) Stokes, (Jonny) Bairstow, (Jason) Roy, (Jos) Buttler – it’s incredibly tough and you have to score runs. That’s just the territory: you either have to be an absolute freak or you have to be so consistent to keep your name in the hat.

“I’ve had to be the consistent one and thankfully I’ve been able to do that.”

Malan’s chance at the top of the order came at the expense of long-term incumbent Roy, who missed all four games against New Zealand with back spasms.

England will continue to monitor him before they submit their final World Cup squad next week, with the possibility that he will be added to the second-string side due to face Ireland in a three-game series to check his fitness.