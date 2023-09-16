Ricky Korboa at the double as Woking win at Hartlepool

Ricky Korboa scored twice as Woking ended Hartlepool’s 100 per cent home record with a 2-0 victory.

Pools had the best first-half chance after 32 minutes when striker Mani Dieseruvwe hit a post and the ball fell to Joe Grey but he somehow cleared the crossbar from close in.

Woking scored twice in the early stages of the second half, with Korboa turning the ball home after some neat footwork for the opener before his tame effort from the edge of the area wrong-footed goalkeeper Pete Jameson and crept in.

Hartlepool tried to find a way back into the game without creating any clear-cut chances as opponents Woking moved above them in the National League table with a third game unbeaten on the road.