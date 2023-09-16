Lewis McCann’s double gives Dunfermline a win at Queen’s Park By Press Association September 16 2023, 5.06pm Share Lewis McCann’s double gives Dunfermline a win at Queen’s Park Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6158401/lewis-mccanns-double-gives-dunfermline-a-win-at-queens-park/ Copy Link Lewis McCann bagged a brace as Dunfermline beat Queen’s Park (Anthony Devlin/PA) Lewis McCann’s second-half double helped Dunfermline claim their first cinch Championship win since the opening day of the season as they won 2-0 at Queen’s Park. The 22-year-old striker opened the scoring with a shot which went in off a post six minutes after the break – his first goal in seven games. McCann doubled his tally and his side’s advantage in the 67th minute with a stunning free-kick from around 30 yards. Dom Thomas, Jack Turner and Aaron Healy had Queen’s Park’s best efforts as they suffered a third successive league defeat.