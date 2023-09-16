Lewis McCann’s double gives Dunfermline a win at Queen’s Park

Lewis McCann’s second-half double helped Dunfermline claim their first cinch Championship win since the opening day of the season as they won 2-0 at Queen’s Park.

The 22-year-old striker opened the scoring with a shot which went in off a post six minutes after the break – his first goal in seven games.

McCann doubled his tally and his side’s advantage in the 67th minute with a stunning free-kick from around 30 yards.

Dom Thomas, Jack Turner and Aaron Healy had Queen’s Park’s best efforts as they suffered a third successive league defeat.