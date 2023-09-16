Devante Cole double gives Barnsley win over Burton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Devante Cole double gives Barnsley win over Burton

By Press Association
Devante Cole added two more goals to his tally for the season (Tim Goode/PA)
Barnsley made it three league wins in a row with a 2-0 victory against struggling Burton courtesy of two goals from top-scorer Devante Cole.

Neill Collins’ side broke the deadlock in the 21st minute when Liam Roberts fizzed a ball into John McAtee, who knocked it behind for Cole to curl home.

Burton had to wait 42 minutes for their first chance of the game. After a defensive mix-up, Thomas Hamer had space to shoot inside the box, but Roberts dived to make the save.

Barnsley came close to doubling their lead in the 54th minute. McAtee passed to Cadden on the left, who pulled back for Herbie Kane, but his effort was blocked.

Burton had an opportunity to pull one back 10 minutes later when Beryly Lubala found Mark Helm inside the box, but his low strike was blocked well by Jamie McCart.

The Tykes grabbed their second in the 68th minute. Adam Phillips snuck a ball through to substitute Corey O’Keeffe on the right, who swept in a low ball for Cole to slot home.