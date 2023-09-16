Jamie Gullan’s late goal takes Raith Rovers to the top

Jamie Gullan fired a late winner as Raith Rovers beat Inverness 1-0 to climb top of the cinch Championship.

Former Hibernian striker Gullan struck the only goal in the 87th minute, while Raith were indebted to goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski as they extended their unbeaten league start to five matches.

Dabrowski made a string of fine first-half saves to keep Inverness at bay, holding early efforts from Billy Mckay and Nathan Shaw before Danny Devine’s effort for the visitors was ruled out for offside.

Dabrowski then denied Charlie Gilmour, pulled off an even better save to tip Max Anderson’s long-range effort over the crossbar and also kept out Shaw’s goalbound header.

Scott Brown blazed high and wide when well placed for Raith and Shaw pulled his effort off target for the visitors, before Gullan decided the contest with three minutes left, firing low into the bottom corner from the left edge of the penalty area.