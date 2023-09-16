Scott Tanser strike extends St Mirren’s unbeaten start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Scott Tanser strike extends St Mirren’s unbeaten start

By Press Association
Scott Tanser scored St Mirren’s winner at Motherwell (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Scott Tanser scored St Mirren’s winner at Motherwell (Jeff Holmes/PA)

St Mirren beat Motherwell 1-0 at Fir Park to continue their unbeaten start and move into second in the cinch Premiership table.

Scott Tanser volleyed home the only goal of the game 10 minutes after half-time and despite creating a number of good opportunities, the home side failed to find a leveller.

In suffering their first defeat of the season, the Steelmen slipped to third – one point behind St Mirren.

Motherwell began the game brightly and it took a good interception by Marcus Fraser to prevent Theo Bair’s cross reaching Callum Slattery inside the six-yard box.

St Mirren’s first chance fell to Conor McMenamin who should have done better when he was picked out by Mikael Mandron but his weak effort was easily gathered by Liam Kelly.

Blair Spittal worked St Mirren goalkeeper Zach Hemming with a free-kick and Slattery flashed a shot wide of the target as Motherwell continued to press for the opening goal, while at the other end McMenamin went close after seizing on some loose defending.

The hosts passed up a glorious opportunity to take the lead on the half-hour mark when Slattery’s superb defence splitting pass released Bair who dragged his low shot inches past a post.

Buddies boss Stephen Robinson introduced Charles Dunne and Keanu Baccus at half-time in an attempt to breathe some life into what had been a subdued performance from his team, though it was Motherwell who continued to look the more likely.

Spittal forced Hemming into a good stop a minute after the restart and Harry Paton then had an effort from distance that drifted just wide.

The deadlock was broken against the run of play after 55 minutes when Tanser brilliantly volleyed home Ryan Strain’s cross.

Just two minutes later, it took an excellent stop from Kelly to keep out Mandron’s back-post header and prevent Saints from doubling their advantage.

Slattery’s free-kick brought out a great save from Hemming and Bevis Mugabi had a shot deflected past the post as Stuart Kettlewell’s side searched for a route back into the match.

Oli Shaw replaced Bair with 12 minutes left and he wasted a brilliant chance to level with his first touch after latching on to Paton’s pass.

In the final minute, Georgie Gent came agonisingly close to an equaliser when he crashed an effort that flew past Hemming and struck the underside of the crossbar.

Seven minutes of added time gave Motherwell hope of grabbing a late equaliser, though it would be the visitors that had the best opportunity when Toyosi Olusanya burst through on goal only to be denied by a last ditch tackle by Dan Casey.