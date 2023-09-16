Ten-man Newport earn draw with Barrow

Newport earned a 1-1 draw with Barrow despite being reduced to 10 men in the first half.

The home side had captain Ryan Delaney sent off for a second bookable offence in the 43rd minute, just after Shane McLoughlin had given them the lead with a stunning strike from the edge of the area.

County had already wasted a penalty in the 16th minute when Will Evans went down under George Ray’s challenge and Omar Bogle placed his spot-kick against the outside of Paul Farman’s right-hand post.

It was a penalty at the same end in the second half that got Barrow back on level terms as Dean Campbell sent Nick Townsend the wrong way from the spot on 69 minutes after Adam Lewis had brought down substitute Robbie Gotts.

Barrow pushed hard for a winner in the closing stages but the Exiles produced a backs-to-the-wall defensive display to hang on for a deserved point and secure the first draw between the sides in the Football League since 1966.