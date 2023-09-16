Tyrese Sinclair bags brace as Rochdale beat Barnet

Barnet were knocked off the top of the National League as they slipped to a 4-2 defeat at Rochdale.

Tyrese Sinclair ran on to Louie Moulden’s ball over the top and lifted his finish over Laurie Walker to give the hosts a 23rd-minute lead but Nicke Kabamba quickly headed Barnet level from a Dale Gorman cross.

Sinclair struck again in the 42nd minute, sweeping home his seventh goal of the season from Jesurun Uchegbulam’s low ball in.

Uchegbulam was involved in Dale’s third, too, playing in Adam Clayton, whose ball into the box was turned home from close range by Harvey Gilmour five minutes into the second half.

Kabamba made it 3-2 in the 67th minute, smashing the ball home from Harry Pritchard’s cutback, but the visitors could not find an equaliser and instead Rochdale wrapped up the points late on as substitute Ian Henderson provided the finish to a clinical counter-attack.