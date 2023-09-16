Reading end difficult week with impressive comeback win over Bolton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Reading end difficult week with impressive comeback win over Bolton

By Press Association
Caylon Vickers struck for Reading (David Davies/PA)
Caylon Vickers struck for Reading (David Davies/PA)

Crisis club Reading snatched a valuable League One victory with two late goals in a 2-1 win over Bolton.

The Trotters went in front in the 20th minute when leading marksman Dion Charles slotted home his sixth goal of the season.

But Reading levelled through Charlie Savage 13 minutes from the end and secured the win courtesy of Caylon Vickers in the 86th minute.

To compound Bolton’s woes, defender Eoin Toal was sent off in the fourth minute of stoppage time for a second yellow card.

Troubled Reading had been docked three points in midweek due to Chinese owner Dai Yongge failing to comply with English Football League financial requirements.

In protest at Yongge, home fans threw tennis balls on to the pitch midway through the first half, causing a three-minute delay before referee Lee Swabey resumed the game.

Bolton, who had produced little before the stoppage, took the lead almost immediately when Charles raced on to a Kyle Dempsey pass and drove home from an acute angle.

Reading battled gamely and Femi Azeez was only denied an equaliser when his well-struck 20-yard effort cannoned off the crossbar.

The Royals dominated the second period and gained their just rewards near the end.

Savage drove home from 20 yards via a post for the equaliser and substitute Vickers tucked in at the near post to grab the winner.