Steven Naismith secures first win as official Hearts head coach against Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Steven Naismith secures first win as official Hearts head coach against Aberdeen

By Press Association
Liam Boyce, right, wrapped up the win for Steven Naismith’s side (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Liam Boyce, right, wrapped up the win for Steven Naismith’s side (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Steven Naismith kicked off his reign as the official permanent head coach of Hearts with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Aberdeen.

Goals either side of the break from Yutaro Oda and Liam Boyce gave Hearts the spoils and left the Dons joint bottom of the cinch Premiership with St Johnstone.

Aberdeen had been looking for a morale-boosting result to take them into their opening Europa Conference League group clash away to Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday.

But the afternoon ended with Barry Robson’s side being booed off by the travelling fans at Tynecastle.

Aberdeen had started brightly and saw plenty of the ball in the opposition half during the early exchanges.

Midfielder James McGarry got a volley away at the edge of the box, but Hearts goalkeeper Zander Clark kept the effort out with a fine save.

Hearts began to settle and after a move fizzled out from a turnover in a decent position, Nathaniel Atkinson registered the home’s first shot on target after 12 minutes.

McGarry was guilty of being careless in possession on the edge of his own box, but goalkeeper Kelle Roos got down well to Atkinson’s low drive.

Oda then fired Hearts in front in the 14th minute following neat build-up play. Lawrence Shankland knocked the ball back to Boyce, who found the Japanese forward.

Oda raced into the box and the forward’s right-footed drive took a deflection off McGarry before beating Roos.

There were chances at either end before the half was over. McGarry had another drive saved by Clark from distance, but Hearts finished the opening 45 minutes on top.

Alan Forrest was unable to convert with a header from Stephen Kingsley’s teasing cross to the back post before Boyce dragged a shot wide.

That theme continued in the second period as Hearts strengthened their grip on the game.

Kenneth Vargas hit the crossbar with a drive from the corner of the box, but Hearts made their pressure count in the 64th minute when Boyce doubled their lead.

Substitute Calem Nieuwenhof’s cross came off Jamie McGrath and Roos was forced into a desperate save at his near post. Boyce was on hand to knock the rebound into the gaping goal.

Dons boss Robson rang the changes in the second half, but Hearts saw out the game comfortably.