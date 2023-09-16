Caleb Watts scores on debut as Exeter beat Cheltenham

Caleb Watts marked his debut with the only goal of the game as Exeter secured a 1-0 win over Cheltenham Town.

Exeter started well and created a plethora of first half chances but failed to convert them.

Ryan Trevitt fired straight at Luke Southwood from distance, while Reece Cole’s dipping shot from 30 yards third effort just past the far post.

Cheltenham barely threated in the first half but from Liam Sercombe’s free-kick, Rob Street skied over the bar from close range just before half-time.

It was much the same after the break with Zak Jules firing tamely at Southwood from 20 yards, although Exeter goalkeeper Vili Sinisalo made a terrific double save to deny Jovan Malcolm.

Southwood then bettered that with a double save of his own to deny Trevitt and Mitchell before Sonny Cox headed a third attempt against the bar.

Exeter’s incessant pressure eventually told in the 68th minute when Alex Hartridge’s cross found Trevitt, whose initial shot was blocked but fell kindly for substitute Watts, who slammed in from an angle.

James Scott had a goal ruled out for offside for Exeter, while Cheltenham barely threated and are still seeking their first league goal of the season.