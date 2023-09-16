Oxford hand Lee Johnson a miserable start to life at Fleetwood

Lee Johnson’s first game in charge of Fleetwood ended in disappointment after his misfiring side slipped to a frustrating 3-0 home loss to Oxford.

The struggling Cod Army crashed to a miserable sixth successive league defeat as Johnson’s reign started in forgettable fashion.

Goals from Stanley Mills, Billy Bodin and Kyle Edwards did the damage for the visitors as they dominated at Highbury to register their fifth win in their last five League One outings.

Everton loan midfielder Mills fired the U’s ahead in the 16th minute with a sweet curling left-foot strike, before Welsh striker Bodin doubled the advantage with a fine half-volley finish which flew into the bottom left corner 11 minutes later.

And Ipswich loan recruit Edwards bagged his second goal is as many games, netting on the hour mark to put the one-sided contest out of reach.

Mills’ goal was his first for the club, while Bodin’s was his second of the season as the visitors extended their impressive start to the campaign.

Striker Jayden Stockley was unlucky not to score for the hosts, but his bullet header rattled the crossbar as Johnson’s newly-acquired side remain firmly rooted to the foot of the table.