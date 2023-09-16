Wrexham hammer Grimsby to continue strong start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wrexham hammer Grimsby to continue strong start

By Press Association
Ollie Palmer set Wrexham on their way (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Ollie Palmer set Wrexham on their way (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Wrexham consolidated their early position in the League Two play-offs with an impressive 3-0 win over lacklustre Grimsby.

First-half headers from Ollie Palmer and Will Boyle put Wrexham two up by the break before Elliot Lee’s second-half strike secured the victory.

Ryan Barnett’s early shot forced Grimsby keeper Jake Eastwood into action before Palmer met Lee’s dangerous 24th-minute delivery to head home as the hosts went ahead.

The fit-again Paul Mullin dragged a low effort wide before Wrexham doubled their advantage on the half-hour as Boyle nodded in James McLean’s excellent cross.

Mullin tested Eastwood before half-time and could have netted Wrexham’s third with a one-on-one but lashed into the side netting, going close after the break too with a low effort.

Sam Dalby nearly added the third after the hour but Eastwood’s feet denied him.

Wrexham’s deserved third came when Dalby’s cross was fired home by Lee to put the result beyond doubt, while Steven Fletcher’s later overhead kick was stopped by Eastwood as Aaron Hayden blazed the follow-up over.