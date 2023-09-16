Ben Garrity comes off the bench to fire Port Vale to victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ben Garrity comes off the bench to fire Port Vale to victory

By Press Association
Ben Garrity netted the winner for Vale (Mike Egerton/PA)
Substitute Ben Garrity scored an 84th-minute winner as Port Vale beat Northampton 1-0 in League One to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to nine games.

Garrity had only been on the field nine minutes when he cracked a low right-footed shot from 20 yards for his third goal of the season.

Until his breakthrough, Andy Crosby’s in-form side had endured a frustrating afternoon against Jon Brady’s stubborn Cobblers.

Despite conceding the majority of possession to the home side and creating fewer shots, Town almost took the lead against the run of play.

Patrick Brough beat the offside trap and crossed for Sam Hoskins but Northampton’s usually reliable marksman fired over the crossbar from eight yards.

Vale, whose latest success moved them into the top two, started lively. Ethan Chislett had one effort turned away by Lee Burge though Kieron Bowie retaliated for Town with an effort stopped by Connor Ripley.

Boss Brady introduced three substitutes at half-time but it was Crosby’s shuffling of his own pack that paid dividends with Garrity’s matchwinner.