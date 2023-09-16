Gillingham edge out Morecambe to return to top spot

Gillingham returned to the top of League Two with a 2-1 victory over Morecambe.

George Lapslie fired the hosts in front from close range after nine minutes following a well-worked Connor Mahoney corner.

The visitors equalised two minutes later as leading scorer Michael Mellon latched on to Joel Senior’s through-ball and brilliantly lobbed Jake Turner for his fourth goal in as many league games.

Morecambe goalkeeper Stuart Moore tipped Mahoney’s low shot wide before denying Lapslie his second of the game.

But Moore could do nothing to prevent Mahoney from putting Gillingham back in front after 24 minutes with a spectacular curling effort that flew into the top corner.

Shrimps midfielder Eli King fired off-target from the edge of the box before Mellon hit the bar approaching half-time with an acrobatic volley on the angle.

A last-ditch tackle by James Connolly prevented substitute Jayden Clarke from slotting home a third for Neil Harris’ side during a scrappy second half.

Mellon was sent off 14 minutes from time for a second bookable offence, which all but ended Morecambe’s hopes as Gillingham sealed their sixth win in eight league games.