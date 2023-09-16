Kyle Vassell and Joe Wright rescue a point for Kilmarnock against Hibernian

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kyle Vassell and Joe Wright rescue a point for Kilmarnock against Hibernian

By Press Association
Joe Wright salvaged a point for Kilmarnock (Richard Sellers/PA)
Kilmarnock mounted a dramatic second-half fight back to claim a 2-2 draw and ensure newly-appointed Hibernian manager Nick Montgomery was made to wait for his first cinch Premiership win.

After a dominant start to the game, Will Dennis’ unlucky own goal handed Hibs the lead after eight minutes before Dylan Vente’s smart finish just before the hour-mark doubled the visitors’ advantage and seemingly had Kilmarnock at their mercy.

However, Kyle Vassell halved the deficit two minutes later with a close-range finish before Joe Wright headed home Danny Armstrong’s cross to salvage a dramatic point.

Derek McInnes made two alterations from Kilmarnock’s 1-0 defeat to Ross County before the international break as Wright and Vassell came in for David Watson and Thomas Davies.

Montgomery also made two changes from the side that earned their first league win of the season at Aberdeen as Christian Doidge and Rocky Bushiri replaced Josh Campbell and Paul Hanlon.

Montgomery’s side, totally rejuvenated under their new manager, were on the front foot from the first whistle, pinning Kilmarnock back.

Goalkeeper Dennis produced a fine save to deny Martin Boyle inside the first minute after he evaded several challenges.

The Kilmarnock keeper was called into action again minutes later when Lewis Miller’s cut-back across the box found Boyle, who saw his rasping drive tipped over the bar at full stretch.

Hibs’ pressure eventually paid dividends as they broke the deadlock after eight minutes as a corner was kept alive at the back-post.

A touch of class from James Jeggo provided the next twist as his pinpoint header found Miller and his shot from close-range hit the post and bounced in off the unlucky Dennis.

Elie Youan then fired into the side-netting, before another well-worked corner routine almost saw the visitors double their lead as Boyle’s whipped cross found Joe Newell, but his shot was straight at Dennis.

Having weathered the early storm, Kilmarnock tried to gain a foothold in the game and managed to carve out a decent opening after 35 minutes when Armstrong’s cross found Marley Watkins and his header forced a save from David Marshall.

Neither side offered much in a scrappy beginning to the second-half which saw Brad Lyons and Will Fish booked for reckless tackles.

It was a moment of sublime quality that saw Hibs double their lead just before the hour-mark through Vente, who notched his third goal of the season.

Youan did well to retain possession under pressure before sliding the ball in for Vente, who kept his cool and fired into the bottom left-hand corner beyond substitute goalkeeper Kieran O’Hara.

However, their lead did not last long as Kilmarnock gave themselves a lifeline. Marshall did well to save Lyons’ initial effort but the rebound fell kindly for Vassell to slot home.

Matty Kennedy’s venomous 30-yard strike fizzed inches over the bar, while at the other end Adam Le Fondre’s right-footed caressed effort was deflected narrowly wide of the target.

Spurred on by a raucous Rugby Park crowd, Kilmarnock pushed bodies forward in search of a leveller which duly arrived after 79 minutes.

Wright peeled away from his marker to head home Armstrong’s corner inside the six-yard box.